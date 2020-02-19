HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted to appoint Arch Liston, of Vincentown, as the new township administrator at its Tuesday, February 18 meeting to replace Michael Jacobs, who will retire at the end of this week.
Liston comes to Hamilton Township with a wealth of experience in municipal government. Most recently he served as a municipal technical adviser for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. He is also very familiar with the local area, having served as business administrator for Atlantic City for two years and as township manager in Galloway Township from March 2012 to December 2013.
Prior to that, he served in the Mount Holly Police Department for 25 years, retiring as chief in 2000. While there he performed enforcement along with developing policy and procedures. He opened a community center, developed summer youth programs and placed school resource officers in local schools.
Liston has a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in governmental administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are fortunate that we had a lot of good applicants for this position,” Deputy Mayor Charles Cain said. “Arch, you rose to the top. Congratulations!”
“We had 24 very qualified candidates,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “It was very difficult to select one from the final four. Any of them could have done the job.”
In his new post, Liston will earn an annual salary of $130,000. He will start in his position following a successful background check and employment physical.
The governing body used the occasion of his last meeting to honor Jacobs with a framed proclamation thanking him for nine years of service in his position. Each member of the committee then wished him well on his retirement.
Jacobs thanked the committee members, township staff and the residents for their support during his tenure and referred to some very difficult decisions that were made early on in his term. “We weathered some very tough times, but it brought us to where the township is now very financially stable,” he said.
