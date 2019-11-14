HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee unanimously voted to award a contract to Arawak Paving Co., Inc. for the 2019 Road Reconstruction Program at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The amount of the bid was $347,324.90.
“We had allocated $400,000 in the capital budget so this came in well under that amount,” Township Administrator Michael Jacobs said.
The project includes the paving of Morningside Drive, McGeary Place, Joslin Lane, Maple Drive and Essex Street and drainage improvements on Tanglewood Drive and the intersection of Lance Avenue and Monmouth Drive.
Roads scheduled to be striped include Township Avenue, Babcock Road, Old Egg Harbor Road, Holly Street and Volunteer Way.
Jacobs said the work will begin as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Also, at the meeting, the governing body awarded a bid for the demolition of a home damaged by fire at 142 Knight’s Bridge Road to Neri’s Construction and Rental, Inc. for an amount not to exceed $21,150.
“It’s been at least six years that this damaged home has sat there,” Deputy Mayor Roger Silva said.
“The neighboring residents will be thrilled,” Committeeman John Kurtz said.
The committee also okayed an ordinance to increase the maximum salary for township administrator from $140,000 to $160,000. This was done to make the position more attractive to potential successors to Jacobs who will be retiring in January.
“Is this high enough to attract applicants from up north?” Committeeman Rodney Guishard asked.
“I believe it is, as we have already received numerous applicants,” Committeewoman Judy Link said.
