HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committee honored members of the Knights Express Track Team at the committee's Monday, Aug. 6, meeting.
The team, comprising members of the Hamilton Flying Knights and the Mays Landing Express, joined forces to compete at the Junior Olympic Trials held at Stockton University on June 22. At that event, numerous members of the team qualified to represent New Jersey at the AAU National Track and Field Championships that took place in Orlando, Florida, on July 6 to 14.
Numerous members of the team earned “All American” status at the championships. They were led by Blake Kurtz who was the national gold medal winner in the 13-year-old boys 1,500-meter competition. His brother Jayden placed third in the nation in the 9-year-old boys 800-meter run.
The 13-14-year-old boys 4x100-meter relay team composed of Noah Davis-Logan, Jeremiah St. Surin, Isaiah Davenport and Xander Roberts placed seventh nationally.
On the girls’ side, Joslynn Whaley placed second in the 14-year-old girls 100-meter race and third in the 200-meter competition. She earned a third medal as a member of the girls 13-14-year-old 4x100-meter relay team that placed second in the nation, which also included Amyiah Stephens, Amalinally Pemberton and Azzure McKenney.
Julisa Derry came in fifth in the 8-year-old girls 800-meter race while Riley Cain placed seventh in the 12-year-old girls 100-meter run.