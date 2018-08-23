HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — At its Monday, Aug. 20 meeting the Township Committee added another recipient in its Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers its Veterans program.
The honoree, George N. Ausby, was born in Mizpah and served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was trained as a combat engineer at Fort Bliss, Texas, and then served in Vietnam for 13 months as a machine gunner.
Following his military service Ausby dedicated time and service not only to those who served their nation but also to members of the community. The longtime Hamilton Township Public Works employee has served as a commander of the Vietnam Veterans of America and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Buffalo Soldiers.
He has organized the annual pizza party for the VFW at the Vineland Veterans Home for many years, has been an active member of the VFW Honor Guard, assisted veterans by taking them to appointments and served as a community volunteer at the Mizpah Summer Youth Program.
State Sen. Chris Brown participated in the ceremony. “His service didn’t end when he left the military,” he said.
While in the military Ausby received the following awards: Vietnam Service Medal with two campaign stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and Expert Rifle.