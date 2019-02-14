Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Mays Landing & Township of Hamilton

Hamilton Committee passes no-parking ordinance

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted 4-1 at its Monday, Feb. 4, meeting to pass an ordinance to create a no-parking zone on portions of three roads. Committeewoman Judy Link cast the lone dissenting vote.

The affected roads are Thirteenth Street starting at Route 50, Tanglewood Drive and a small segment of Adams Avenue that connects those roads. The ordinance is primarily intended to prevent overnight and weekend truck parking on those roads.

Under the new law, no vehicles would be permitted to park on the entirety of Thirteenth Street and Adams Avenue. On Tanglewood Drive the ban would end at the first home. At that point cars would be permitted to park but trucks would be banned from doing so. Pickup trucks would not be included in the ban.

A number of local residents spoke prior to the passage, most of whom were in support of the ordinance. “This thoroughfare is a gateway to the skating center and the county park,” Bruce McLeod said. “In addition to parking there I have seen maintenance work being done on the vehicles. They are on a dirt surface so it could create environmental problems. It is also close to a waterway.”

Mark Cohen also lives near the site. “I have a boat,” he said. “If they can park their trucks there does that mean I can park my boat anywhere.”

Charles Barrall also had concerns. “During snowstorms that road cannot be properly plowed since the plows have to go around the parked trucks,” he said. “They have also left loads unattended on weekends. This is affecting our property values.”

“I own 25 charter buses which I pay to park,” Mark Waterhouse said. “Can I park them there?”

Park Road resident Lester Ford spoke in opposition to the ordinance. “It’s not very fair,” he said. “Where else are they going to park? There is no pollution, it is not an eyesore as they are in the woods and does not add to congestion. Other streets are more congested.”

“This is a bad policy, aimed at one family,” Jim Link said. “They have parked there for 25 years with no harm being done. The law is arbitrary and should be reconsidered and referred to the Planning Board and traffic engineer for their review.”

Former Committeeman and Mayor Bruce Strigh spoke in support of the ordinance but said it should go farther. “There is a need for an overnight parking ordinance,” he said. “They can now just park somewhere else. And there are already similar problems elsewhere in the township.”

Committeewoman Link explained her reason for voting against the ordinance. “This is a hardworking family,” she said. “Why can’t we find a commercial place for them?”

“A lot of people have complained,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “People in that area are not happy with it.”

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.