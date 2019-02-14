Hamilton Committee passes no-parking ordinance

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted 4-1 at its Monday, Feb. 4, meeting to pass an ordinance to create a no-parking zone on portions of three roads. Committeewoman Judy Link cast the lone dissenting vote.
The affected roads are Thirteenth Street starting at Route 50, Tanglewood Drive and a small segment of Adams Avenue that connects those roads. The ordinance is primarily intended to prevent overnight and weekend truck parking on those roads.
Under the new law, no vehicles would be permitted to park on the entirety of Thirteenth Street and Adams Avenue. On Tanglewood Drive the ban would end at the first home. At that point cars would be permitted to park but trucks would be banned from doing so. Pickup trucks would not be included in the ban.
A number of local residents spoke prior to the passage, most of whom were in support of the ordinance. “This thoroughfare is a gateway to the skating center and the county park,” Bruce McLeod said. “In addition to parking there I have seen maintenance work being done on the vehicles. They are on a dirt surface so it could create environmental problems. It is also close to a waterway.”
Mark Cohen also lives near the site. “I have a boat,” he said. “If they can park their trucks there does that mean I can park my boat anywhere.”
Charles Barrall also had concerns. “During snowstorms that road cannot be properly plowed since the plows have to go around the parked trucks,” he said. “They have also left loads unattended on weekends. This is affecting our property values.”
“I own 25 charter buses which I pay to park,” Mark Waterhouse said. “Can I park them there?”
Park Road resident Lester Ford spoke in opposition to the ordinance. “It’s not very fair,” he said. “Where else are they going to park? There is no pollution, it is not an eyesore as they are in the woods and does not add to congestion. Other streets are more congested.”
“This is a bad policy, aimed at one family,” Jim Link said. “They have parked there for 25 years with no harm being done. The law is arbitrary and should be reconsidered and referred to the Planning Board and traffic engineer for their review.”
Former Committeeman and Mayor Bruce Strigh spoke in support of the ordinance but said it should go farther. “There is a need for an overnight parking ordinance,” he said. “They can now just park somewhere else. And there are already similar problems elsewhere in the township.”
Committeewoman Link explained her reason for voting against the ordinance. “This is a hardworking family,” she said. “Why can’t we find a commercial place for them?”
“A lot of people have complained,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “People in that area are not happy with it.”