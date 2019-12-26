HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee presented numerous awards at its final meeting of the year Monday, Dec. 16. In addition to honoring a local businessman for his community service and two youth football teams, the governing body also recognized two of its own members who will not be returning next year.
The two committee members are Judy Link and Roger Silva. Link narrowly lost her re-election bid in November, while Silva opted not to seek reelection for personal reasons. Both were presented with plaques for their years of service. Link served two three-year terms while Silva served for 12 years, including five years as mayor and four years as deputy mayor.
In her remarks, Link said she was proud of how the committee worked in a bi-partisan manner during her tenure. Silva spoke about managing the budget with minimal tax increases while paying down $11 million in debt.
Fred Kneble, the owner of Kneble’s Auto Service, was honored for his leadership with the Mays Landing Merchants Association and the Egg Harbor City-Mays Landing Rotary Club, and especially for his tireless work as an organizer for the annual Mays Landing Halloween Parade.
The Mays Landing Lakers Pee Wee Football Team, comprised of third and fourth graders, was recognized for its undefeated season and capturing the Atlantic County Junior Football League Championship and subsequently the Tournament of Champions. They completed the entire season without having a touchdown scored against them by any of their opponents.
The Mays Landing Lakers Taxi Team, which includes boys in kindergarten through second grade, compiled a record of ten wins and two losses during the regular season and then went on to capture the same championships as their older counterparts.
