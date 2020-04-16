HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee held its first meeting under the current COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, April 6 by streaming it on YouTube through the township’s website. Those interested in viewing and participating had the opportunity to do so by watching it online or by calling in.
During the meeting, four members of the Hamilton Township Police Department were promoted. Sergeants Nicole Nelson and Christopher Prychka were promoted to lieutenant at an annual salary of $122,055 while Officers Lawrence Fernan and Christopher Rizzo were promoted to sergeant. They will each receive $112,414 annually. The promotions became effective on April 8.
Nelson was born and raised in Hamilton Township and has lived here her whole life. She has been married for 15 years to husband Warren “Jerry” Nelson and they have a nine-year-old son, Andrew. She graduated from Oakcrest High School and went to Stockton College where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Her education includes a Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Doctorate in Education from Stockton University in Organizational Leadership.
“I started my law enforcement career right here in Hamilton Township and have been afforded many opportunities within the department,” she said. “In my early years, I was part of the bicycle unit, a field training officer and I did a short stint in the Detective Bureau before being given the opportunity to work with my K-9 partner, Hunter in our K-9 Unit. My most recent assignment was as a patrol sergeant.”
“I am extremely excited to now have the opportunity to be part of the administrative staff within the department and am looking forward to working closely with Chief Greg Ciambrone. I value and believe in his mission and have seen many positive changes since he has taken command. While this new position will present me with an abundance of new opportunities, I look forward to continuing to work with the community to build positive relationships and enhance partnerships. I believe strongly in the Community Policing vision and will continue to make sure this remains an active part of my daily routine.”
Prychka was also born and raised in Mays Landing on Old River Road. He currently lives about 500 feet from where he grew up, now on Somers Point Road. The only time he lived somewhere else was during 1992-95 while in the Army when he spent time in Missouri, South Korea and Colorado.
He is married to Michelle and has two children, 24-year-old Lindsey and 14-year-old Thomas. He graduated from Oakcrest high school in 1992 and received an Associate degree in criminal justice at ACCC and a Bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is currently in his last course for a Master’s degree in Homeland Security, also at FDU, with graduation scheduled in May.
“I put myself through the Cape May County Police Academy in 1997," Prychka said. “I worked as a Special Class II Police Officer in Stone Harbor in the spring of 1998 until being hired by the HTPD in July of 1998. In addition to being a patrolman, I spent time as the department training officer, a field training officer, one of the first rifle officers, and a member of the dive team. I was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and took over as police dive team leader. I have been in charge of the field training program for the past several years, as well as the Class II court officer. I have also been a member of the Hamilton Township Office of Emergency Management for several years, currently serving as the Deputy Emergency Manager.”
“I am very excited with this promotion as I feel I have a lot more to offer our community. Our township has a great opportunity with our recently promoted chief to address the concerns of our residents and I am looking forward to assisting him to enhance the lives of all our citizens, business owners and employees, as well as our visitors.”
Rizzo grew up in Galloway Township and currently lives with his family in Absecon.
He received an Associate Degree in Business Management from Atlantic Cape Community College and is currently enrolled at Fairleigh Dickenson University working toward a Bachelor’s Degree.
“I worked in Hamilton Township from 2005 until being laid off in 2011,” he said. “I worked at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office as a County Investigator in the Intelligence and Trial units. I am very thankful for the time I got to spend there and the unique experience I gained, but I was privileged to come home to Hamilton Township in July of 2012.”
“In my career here, I’ve worked in proactive patrol (typically in higher crime areas), and as a detective. I was the department’s community policing officer, arson investigator, and have been a field training officer for new officers. I’ve also been a member of various committees for the improvement of the department and currently serve as the President of Mainland PBA Local 77, which represents the majority of the police departments on the mainland in Atlantic County.”
“Regarding the promotion, it’s a goal I have always had since the beginning of my career. I am very proud and thankful for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity. The HTPD has truly been a wonderful place to work and I’m very fortunate to be able to work beside so many talented and honorable officers.”
Fernan grew up in Northfield and went to Mainland High School. He currently lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife Melissa and daughters, Emma 8, and Madison, 6.
Fernan graduated from Widener University with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Accounting. He was hired by Hamilton Township in 2005 and was assigned to the patrol division for his first five years before being assigned to the detective bureau at the end of 2009, where he remained until last month, when he began patrol sergeant training.
“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to beginning the next chapter of my career with the Township of Hamilton Police Department,” he said.
All promotions were approved unanimously by members of the governing body and the officers were sworn-in on Wednesday, April 8 by Township Clerk Rita Martino and HTPD Chief Gregory Ciambrone.
“I have always believed that we have one of the most professional police departments in Atlantic County, if not the state,” Ciambrone said. “This promotional process solidified that belief for me. We have some of the most talented officers, bar none. The four that are being promoted today each bring something special to our organization. I look forward to them enhancing our already stellar leadership team.”
