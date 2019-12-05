HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In July, a New Jersey State Supreme Court Working Group made a finding that encouraged towns with smaller municipal courts to join neighboring court systems. While the process is now voluntary, it is believed that the state will mandate such partnerships in the near future. That recently prompted the Egg Harbor City Council to enter into talks with neighboring communities to join their court systems.
On Monday, Dec. 2, the Hamilton Township Committee, the governing body of one of those communities, rejected an offer from its neighboring community.
“There is no pressure on us to accept them,” Deputy Mayor Roger Silva said. “When we allowed Buena Vista Township to join our system a few years ago we learned that it overloaded our court and created a need to add more court sessions. That also created a problem with many of those attending court sessions wandering the halls of the building.”
“It is also creating a lot of wear and tear on the building,” Committeeman John Kurtz said.
“Financially, we would be lucky to break even,” Silva said.
“The newly passed state bail bond and community service reforms will also add an extra burden to our court,” Mayor Art Schenker said.
Committee then unanimously voted on a resolution to not accept an offer from Egg Harbor City to have its court join with the Hamilton Township Municipal Court.
Contacted after the meeting, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti confirmed that the city has received an offer from Hammonton to join its court system and that offer is likely to be discussed at the next city council meeting on Thursday, December 12.
Also at the meeting, the governing body unanimously agreed to grant a fifteen year renewal contract to Comcast to construct, connect and operate and maintain a cable television and communication system in the township.
“The current contract expires in two-and-a-half years,” Township Administrator Michael Jacobs said. “This will extend the contract for fifteen years after that expiration date. The new deal is similar to the previous one but will also provide $35,000 to upgrade the community access television station located at Oakcrest High School.”
Resident and former mayor Bruce Strigh expressed concern that some residents in isolated areas may not be guaranteed cable access. That prompted Jacobs to phone attorney Edward Purcell who negotiated the contract for the township to get his opinion. Purcell replied that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has a rule that cable companies are required to provide service to an area that includes 25 houses per linear mile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.