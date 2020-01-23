HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – For nearly a decade, due to budget constraints, the Hamilton Township Committee has requested contributions to its budget from the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority. This year is no exception.
According to Township Administrator Michael Jacobs, state law allows municipalities to collect five percent of a municipal authority’s annual cost of operation. Jacobs set that figure at $250,000. However, Deputy Mayor Charles Cain thinks the figure should be higher.
“Due to the loss of ratables, especially in the Hamilton Mall, I think it is appropriate to ask for more,” he said. “I think it should be in the neighborhood of $300,000.”
Committeeman Carl Pitale wasn’t so sure. “Not all of the township residents are ratepayers to the authority like I am,” he said. “You want to take the money I pay to the MUA and give it to all the taxpayers. If the authority has extra funds, they should lower the rate.”
Committeeman Rodney Guishard agreed. “We have our budget problems, but they do as well,” he said.
According to MUA Vice-Chair Jennie Ayres, the authority services about 8000 customers.
Jacobs pointed out that the authority has contributed $200,000 for the past four years.
A discussion ensued about how other municipalities address the issue. “Doesn’t Egg Harbor Township take the maximum from its authority,” Committeeman John Kurtz asked.
“Yes, it does,” Jacobs responded.
Jacobs was then asked to find out the maximum figure that was available under the law.
Despite the concerns expressed by Pitale and Guishard, the governing body then unanimously voted to request the maximum contribution from the MUA to include in the 2020 municipal budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.