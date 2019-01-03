Hamilton girl completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

On Friday, Dec. 21, the Atlantic Country Library System Mays Landing branch awarded Caitlin Doucett, 5, of Hamilton Township, a certificate for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.
She is the fourth child to complete it at the Mays Landing branch. Caitlin read 1,000 books and received a certificate for her accomplishments.
Any ACLS librarian can provide book suggestions to help parents and their children to complete the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years depending on when the program is begun. All children in who have yet to start kindergarten are eligible to participate.
For more information, contact any branch of the Atlantic County Library System. Find out more about the Atlantic County Library System at AtlanticLibrary.org. For more information about the 1,000 Books Foundation, see 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.