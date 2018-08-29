HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than a dozen members of the Police Department gathered at the Hamilton Mall on Tuesday to meet with residents and other mall visitors for Coffee with a Cop.
This was the first time the mall has hosted the event, but likely not the last.
“For a first-time event, this has worked out very well,” said Clinton Cochran, senior vice president of asset and property management for Kravco, which owns the mall. “We certainly plan to do this often.”
Ken and Fran Novakoff, of Absecon, were at the mall to have their car serviced at the Sears Auto Center. They wandered into the mall’s food court, where they had the opportunity to enjoy coffee and snacks while chatting with Officer Gerhard Thoresen.
“This is great, especially for the kids who get to chat with members of the Police Department,” Fran Novakoff said. “It’s a really nice turnout.”
Police Chief Stacy Tappeiner is a strong proponent of the program.
“The Coffee with a Cop concept is something a number of police agencies across the country have found to be an effective way of meeting with residents in a casual setting,” he said. “Deputy Chief Paul Sorrentino implemented our program several years ago, and it has been an effective way to engage the public in various locations throughout the township.”
The next Coffee with a Cop event will take place in October at the Dunkin' Donuts in the Festival Plaza on the Black Horse Pike.