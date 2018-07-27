HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Eleven contestants took the stage in the center court of Hamilton Mall on Thursday, July 26, for the first weekly installment of the third annual “Hamilton Mall’s Got Talent” competition. Contests will continue each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 23. Three winners from each weekly competition will return Aug. 30 to determine the grand prize winner.
Ten-year-old Kate Michel, of Northfield, took home first place in the first weekly event after belting out “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.” Kate took home a prize of $250 for her winning performance.
Twelve-year-old Nadia Vasquez, of Deptford, Gloucester County, placed second for performing “Who’s Loving You,” while Norman Woody, of Cedarville, Cumberland County, captured third for his version of the rap song “So Long.” They were awarded $150 and $100, respectively. All three are now entered in the final contest, where the prize money will grow to $300 for third place, $700 for second place and $1,500 to the grand prize winner.
Kate was excited to move into the finals.
“I was very confident,” she said. “I had lots of practice, so I was hoping for the best.”
She plans to perform either “This Girl is on Fire” or “Gimme Gimme” at the final competition.
When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, she said, “Put some in the bank, give some to charity and use some for the home.”
“Give some to your brother,” her 12-year-old brother Liam said.
“This is a great opportunity for the participants,” producer Alex Glover of Center Stage Entertainment said. “It’s fun to see the looks on their faces after they perform. Many of the past performers have advanced their careers, including one who went on to perform on ‘The Voice.’ Last year’s winner, Liz Sooy, of Millville, just recorded her first EP.”
Registration is still open for anyone who would like to compete in one of the upcoming weekly contests. To register, go to HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.