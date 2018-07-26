Brush up on your most unique talent and visit the Hamilton Mall for the third annual "Hamilton Mall’s Got Talent" event, taking place at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday evening through Aug. 30.
The talent show, open to area singers, dancers, contortionists, magicians, comedians, musicians and anyone else with an outstanding talent, includes performances inside the mall’s Center Court. Those who compete will have the chance to win prize money and gifts from JCPenney, Sephora and InStyle Salon. Only 15 individuals will be selected to compete in the final on Aug. 30. Prizes are $1,500 for first place, $700 for second place and $300 for third place.
The Hamilton Mall is at 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. All ages are welcome to attend and compete. To sign up, go to HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.