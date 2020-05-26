Because of the COVID19 restrictions, Hamilton Township was not able to hold its traditional Memorial Day ceremony. However, residents and officials wanted to observe the occasion and pay respects to veterans. So on Friday, May 22, wreaths were placed in Memorial Park. In attendance were Mayor Art Schenker; Melissa and Al Davenport from the VFW; the Rev. John Ash of the Presbyterian Church; and Gary Wright, who played taps on the bugle. Participants while following the governor's orders. The six-minute ceremony was videotaped and will be posted on the township website.

