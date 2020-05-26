Because of the COVID19 restrictions, Hamilton Township was not able to hold its traditional Memorial Day ceremony. However, residents and officials wanted to observe the occasion and pay respects to veterans. So on Friday, May 22, wreaths were placed in Memorial Park. In attendance were Mayor Art Schenker; Melissa and Al Davenport from the VFW; the Rev. John Ash of the Presbyterian Church; and Gary Wright, who played taps on the bugle. Participants while following the governor's orders. The six-minute ceremony was videotaped and will be posted on the township website.
Breaking
Hamilton marks Memorial Day
- Submitted by Lisa Marcolongo Assistant to the Hamilton Township administrator
-
-
- 0
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.