HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Forty-nine percent of the properties on the Black Horse Pike from the Egg Harbor Township line to Cologne Avenue are vacant, according to township Director of Community Development Phil Sartorio.
At Monday’s Township Committee meeting, Sartorio recommended passage of two resolutions that would help make those properties, as well as others throughout the township, more likely to be developed.
The first resolution designated certain properties in the BHP corridor as areas in need of rehabilitation.
“This would amend the present tax-abatement ordinance to include these properties,” Sartorio told the governing body. Currently the abatement process is limited to properties in the Hamilton Township Business Park and the Historic District in Mays Landing.
“This would encourage improvements and increase the value of the community,” he said.
The second motion was to refer a resolution to the Planning Board that designates the entirety of the township as an area in need of rehabilitation. If it receives a recommendation from the Planning Board, it would return to the governing body to enact it into law. This would enable businesses and homeowners throughout the township to build on or improve their properties with phased-in tax increases.
Typically, a tax abatement is a five-year program in which the improvements are taxed at 20 percent the first year with additional 20 percent increases each year.
“In order to qualify, the improvements must materially improve the value of the property,” Sartorio said.
Both motions were passed unanimously by the governing body.
Also, at the meeting, the committee unanimously agreed to lower the speed limit on the entire length of Cates Road from 35 mph to 25. At present the limit is 25 mph from the Black Horse Pike to Mays Landing Country Club and 35 mph from that point to West Jersey Avenue.
The committee also heard a presentation on the upcoming school referendum from Hamilton Township school Superintendent Frank Vogel and John Veisz of the architectural firm of Fraytak, Veisz, Hopkins and Duthie.
The $22 million referendum is scheduled for Oct. 2. It is designed to fund critical infrastructure projects at all three schools in the district. According to Vogel, the timing of the referendum is in conjunction with the final payment of a prior bond. That, combined with state aid for the project, would result in a $130 annual tax savings for township property owners.