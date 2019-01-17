Hamilton names Teachers and ESPs of the Year

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township School District has selected its 2018-19 Teachers of the Year and Educational Services Professionals of the Year. The honored teachers are Cindy Bahgat, Kimberly Smith and Brandi Serbeck-Holdren. The chosen ESPs are Kelly Petrucci, Laura Hackney, Tara Thies and Michael Diorio.
Cindy Bahgat
Cindy Bahgat has taught at Joseph C. Shaner Memorial School for 32 years, currently teaching math, social studies and science to first graders. She grew up in Bayonne but lived all over the country because her stepfather served for 39 years in the military. She resides in Mays Landing with her husband, Mohamed, and son Robert. Her daughter resides in Portland, Oregon, where she is a teacher and championship Roller Derby skater.
Bahgat attended Toms River High School North for two years, then Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, before returning to Toms River High School North to graduate in 1977. She has a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education, a nursery school certification, and a master’s degree in school administration.
She considers her first principal to be her biggest mentor. “I got my greatest start in my beginning years with my first principal Mr. Leonard Slota,” she said. “He was professional, kind, intelligent and a great role model.”
She loves being an educator. “It makes me feel how important I am in their lives,” she said. “It is so awesome to see former students, and it feels so special when they remember first grade. The best is when I run into a former student from many years ago, and we recognize each other and might even reminisce about first grade. It is also so cool to teach the children of previous students, that is a special feeling. It makes you know how important being a teacher is. The children are our biggest cheerleaders.”
She considers her place of employment as her “Shaner family.”
“We are a great team of colleagues and friends,” she said.
Kimberly Smith
Kimberly Smith has taught in the George Hess Education Complex for seven years, currently teaching in a third-grade in-class support setting. She grew up in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and lives in Northfield with her husband, Tim, son Oliver, daughter Macie and family dog Jax.
She graduated from Ridley High School in 2006. In 2010, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary and early childhood education from Arcadia University and went on to earn a master's degree in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University in 2015. She is also certified in special education in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“What I like most about Hess is the staff I am able to work with,” she said. “Our teachers and paraprofessionals are thoughtful, kind, creative, supportive and extremely hard-working. I have been inspired by so many people throughout my career at Hess.”
“I enjoy teaching any lesson that is hands-on and can be differentiated to meet the needs of various learners. One of my favorite lessons to teach involves identifying how a character's feelings can change through the use of Pixar short films. It is so fun to laugh along with my students as they watch these films and then use the details they were able to see and hear to support their thoughts on character feelings.
“The best thing about being a teacher is being able to find and build connections with my young learners, and to use these connections to create a positive and loving in-school experience for them. Even though we are quite diverse in our ages, backgrounds, emotional and social capabilities, knowledge, hobbies, etc., what we have in common is that we are all human and can develop relationships that are important and inspired. By building positive rapport with my students and taking the time to learn about them, I believe they become more motivated to grow and I become more motivated to help them.
“Since the start of my career, I have worked with students with special needs in various settings. Working with this population has not only helped me to become a more compassionate and patient individual, but it has also taught me to never underestimate what a person — young or old — is capable of. I am constantly amazed by the tasks my students accomplish, the individual goals they are able to reach and the challenging content they are able to grasp and work through in their own incredible ways.”
Brandi Serbeck-Holdren
Brandi Serbeck-Holdren has taught at the William Davies Middle School since 2003. She currently teaches sixth grade English and language arts. Her early life was spent in Dorothy and she resides in Millville with her husband, Scott.
She is a graduate of Buena Regional High School and received her bachelor of arts degree in literature and language from Richard Stockton University and a master’s degree in reading specialist and supervision from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
She is quite emphatic about her favorite subjects to teach. “I like teaching all of them,” she said.
She considers all her colleagues to be mentors. “Everyone I work with is a mentor, we learn from each other,” she said. “The best thing about being a teacher is the impact I have on my students.”
Kelly Petrucci
Kelly Petrucci started teaching at St. Nicholas School in Egg Harbor City for two years, then moved to Indiana Avenue School in Atlantic City for 5½ years before arriving at the Joseph Shaner Memorial School in January of 1998.
She started teaching reading recovery when she first came to the school, then moved onto transitional first grade. She then spent 13 years in kindergarten and now she is back teaching reading recovery. It is an intensive intervention program for general education students who need remediation in reading and writing.
“I always had love in my heart for Shaner School,” she said. “I refer to it as being the country club of little people. They are always happy to see you and for the most part want to learn. They all have something special to tell you every day.”
“I have a love for children’s literature and love, love, love to read to children my favorite stories. Most of my stories involve animals of some sort.”
She is a graduate of Oakcrest High School, where she graduated as a junior and completed her senior year in Belgium. She went to Atlantic Cape Community College and transferred to the University of South Alabama, where she received a degree in elementary education. She continued to pursue a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern in curriculum and instruction.
She grew up Mullica Township, married and moved to Laureldale, where she and John, her husband of 26 years, have lived for 22 years and raised two children, John, 25, and Matthew, 20.
“I learned of becoming the ESP of the year by Mr. Cartwright, my principal, Mr Vogel, my superintendent and Ms. Schoenstein, the committee chair, coming to my door with flowers and announcing it,” she said. “To say the least, I was very humbled, surprised and honored. I would never have imagined it was going to be me.”
“My students teach me many things each day. One specific thing that I have learned from my students is that if you just take time to listen to them and hear what they have to say, you gain a world of respect.”
“What I love about Shaner School is that all of the students are in the same age group. The best thing about my job is when that light bulb goes off in a child’s mind and provides the confidence to read a book. Breaking the English code to learn to read is hard but the fulfillment of seeing one read is worth the wait. It brings a smile to my face every time.”
Tara Thies
Tara Thies has been teaching at the George Hess Education Complex for 19 years. She is a second-grade basic skills instructor in English language arts.
She grew up in Neptune and resides in Egg Harbor Township with her husband, Ben, and three children, Tori, Emily, and Braeden.
She is a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar and Kean University in Union. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in teaching with a focus on curriculum and assessment.
“The best thing about my profession is that I get to begin a new 'chapter' every September, each chapter full of new characters and experiences,” she said. “I also get to work alongside wonderful people.”
“Teaching second-grade basic skills has reminded me to celebrate every one of life's victories, big and small.”
Laura Hackney
Laura Hackney has been at the George Hess Education Complex for 17 years, currently serving as a school counselor. She grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey, graduated from Hawthorne High School and then Stockton University where she earned a BS Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She then received a Master’s Degree in School Counseling from Rowan University.
She lives locally with her husband and two daughters.
“The staff at the Hess School are kind and caring and their number one priority is to help students be successful,” she said. “Every student is a unique individual with their own set of talents and gifts just waiting to reach their full potential.”
“It is an amazing feeling when students understand that they are stronger, more resilient, and amazing than they ever realized.”
Hackney credits a fellow counselor for serving as a mentor. “I have learned the most about being a school counselor from Lynn Evangelist,” she said. “She is a leader, patient, organized, and humble. She works very hard every day and goes above and beyond to make sure everything is done correctly and efficiently.”
Michael Diorio
Michael Diorio worked in two other districts before coming to the William Davies Middle School 12 years ago. He currently serves as the school counselor for grade six and part of grade seven with last names ending M through Z.
He grew up in Bridgeton and graduated from Bridgeton High School before attending Richard Stockton University and Wilmington University. He has earned a master’s degree in school counseling and a master’s degree in school leadership.
He lives in Vineland with his wife, Jennifer, and two boys, Cameron and Andrew.
“What I like about this school is that everyone is willing to do what is best for our students each and every day,” he said. “This is probably one of the best districts that I have worked in and hopefully I will finish my career here.”
“I learn from the students to expect the unexpected. Every day is a different day to guide students in the right direction. This means that each day students come in to school to learn and to grow into responsible, respectful and kind young adults.”
“My biggest mentors would have to be my parents. I say this because they believe in me and told me to reach for the stars. They instill the motto to never give up and if you work hard you will reach your dreams and you will be great in whatever you do.”
“Coming to work each day knowing that I am going to make a different in a student’s life means everything to me and that if you work hard and study the world is unlimited to you.”