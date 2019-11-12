HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township resident Eugene R. Wellington Sr. was recognized at the annual Veterans Day program held in Memorial Park in Mays Landing on Monday, Nov. 11.
Wellington, a United States Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War, obtained the rank of sergeant while in Vietnam and later served for six years in the 177th Air National Guard.
Wellington was presented with a Hamilton Township Honors and Remembers plaque and pin by Veterans Advisory Board Vice-Chair Mukesh Roy.
Capt. Shawn O’Brien of the U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force Lt. Col. James Garcia, representing the Oakcrest High School Junior ROTC program, provided the keynote addresses.
