HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An application seeking a use variance for the expansion of a group home for developmentally disabled residents drew a standing-room-only crowd to the township Zoning Board meeting Monday.
It became very clear early on that the majority, if not unanimous composition of the audience, was there to oppose the expansion.
Solomon Lonner acquired the property at 789 Park Road in June 2017. The existing home has 34 beds, 29 of which are occupied. Lonner testified that the age range of the occupants is 40 to 82.
“I want to create a sanctuary where the residents can feel safe and sound,” Lonner said. “I don’t treat it as a job, it is a passion.”
The application, if approved, would allow the home to expand to house up to 66 residents. The use variance is required as the area is zoned for single-family homes. Additional variances are being sought, including for lot coverage of 48.7 percent where 25 percent is the maximum, four parking spaces rather than the required 10 spaces and setbacks for both the main building and accessory structure.
Although the exact date the group home opened is unknown, the applicant’s attorney, Kristopher Facenda, said he believed it has been in existence for about 50 years.
Lonner was the only member of the applicant’s team heard during the meeting. Following his testimony, he was questioned by board members and members of the public. Engineer Rami Nassar and architect Michael Kolchins have yet to offer their comments on the application. The township’s professionals also have yet to provide their reports.
The meeting adjourned at 10:30 p.m. and will be continued at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Township Hall.