HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 16, Heather Szyminsky held a public meeting to outline plans that she had to remediate the J. Harold Duberson School in Mays Landing and use various funding methods to create a community center.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, she presented her ideas to members of the Hamilton Township Board of Education. She included a list of 12 “asks,” basically requests of the board that will help her move forward with the project.
“This is a very complicated concept,” she said. “There is an overwhelming desire of the residents to make it happen. We need to work together on how best to bring Duberson back in a new way.”
She added that a Board of Directors, comprised of representatives from township boards and civic organizations, has already been formed to help guide possible Duberson and community transformation, and become the leadership to eventually run the center at a profit. A 501C3 foundation has also been created.
Among the 12 “asks” she sought was a go-ahead to allow teams of volunteers and experts to tour the school to determine what work needs to be done. “We need two to four weeks to properly evaluate the conditions in the building,” Szymanski said. “We could then come back to you with a detailed plan in late February or early March.”
While not denied by the board, her request was not immediately granted mainly due to liability concerns. “We need to see who is doing what before we allow people into the building,” acting Solicitor Raymond Went said.
“There needs to be a discussion with the board committees, especially the operations committee,” Board President Eric Aiken said.
Aiken also questioned why the board wasn’t consulted before the public meeting. “I started working on this project last March,” Szymanski said. “It wasn’t out of disrespect. I just needed to know if it was possible.”
“It’s a lot of information and we just got it yesterday,” Board Vice-President Amy Hassa said.
“I recommend that we set up a meeting with you, our operations committee, solicitor and architect as soon as possible to keep moving forward,” Superintendent Frank Vogel said. Szymanski agreed to his suggestion. “I just need a “loose handshake” so that we can proceed,” she said. “Delays could hamper various funding opportunities.”
Diane Fox serves as the chairperson of the Hamilton Township Senior Citizens Advisory Board and has volunteered to serve on the board of directors for the project. “Heather has a lot of energy and the ability to make this go farther,” she said. “It would be wonderful if we could add a senior facility in the building.”
Former Hamilton Township Committeeperson and Mayor, and current Atlantic County Freeholder Amy Gatto attended the school from 1990 to 1992 as a third and fourth grader. “I think there is a lot of good information and good intentions,” she said. “There are lots of details to be ironed out and the board asked good questions in order to do their due diligence. I’m looking forward to continuing to work toward a transformation of the school.”
