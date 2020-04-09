HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education introduced its 2020-21 annual budget at its meeting Saturday, March 14. The $55.36 million budget includes a two-cent tax-rate increase for township residents.
The two-cent increase on the tax rate equates to $22.38 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. A homeowner assessed at the township’s average property value of $160,701 would see a tax increase of $35.96 for the year.
The projected total budget for the district is $55,361,293, an increase of $1,132,872, or 2.09% over last year’s figure. Of that amount, $20,343,649 is the local tax levy, with the remainder to come from state and federal funds.
Among the increases in the budget are $599,095 or 7.71% for employee health benefits, $239,116 or 83.01% for charter school tuition, $150,748 or 4.14% for transportation and $350,030, an increase of 1,251% for textbooks.
According to school Superintendent Frank Vogel and Business Administrator Anne-Marie Fala, salaries and health benefits comprise 75% of the general fund.
The 2019 New Jersey Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending states that the budgetary cost per pupil in Hamilton Township was $13,792. That figure ranked tenth lowest in a group of 74 similar school districts in the state and lower than 86.5% of the districts.
A vote to accept the final budget is scheduled for April 27.
