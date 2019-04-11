Hamilton school district hosts community resource fair and egg hunt

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township school district hosted a community resource fair and egg hunt at the Joseph Shaner School on Saturday, April 6. Hundreds of students attended the event along with their family members.
The visitors walked through the hallways of the school that were lined with tables manned by representatives of more than 50 organizations who attended to explain and promote their products and mission.
After navigating the maze of tables, the youngsters collected candy-filled eggs in the school’s courtyard.
Outside the school, the children had the opportunity to ride horses provided by Chris Kaelble Riding Instruction, visit the Atlantic County SWAT vehicle and climb aboard a United States Coast Guard rescue boat.