HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Dozens of parents attended a parents night at the George Hess Education Complex on Tuesday to learn about opportunities to enroll their 3- and 4-year-old children into the district’s preschool program.
Hamilton Township Early Childhood Education Supervisor Colleen Bretones detailed how the district’s preschool program would expand if a grant submitted to the New Jersey Department of Education receives approval. The previous evening, the Hamilton Township Board of Education voted unanimously to submit the Pre-School Education Expansion Aid application to the DOE.
If approved, the $1,040,838 being sought would be added to previously approved preschool funds, bringing total funding for preschool to $3.9 million.
According to Bretones, 26 districts in the state are eligible to apply for $25 million in available funds.
Last year, 28 3-year-old students with disabilities attended preschool for a half-day while five attended for a full day. If the grant is received, that would increase to 107 the number of students who would attend the half-day program, which would include general education students. Ninety 4-year-old children attended for a half-day last school year, while 109 came for the full-day program. The program would increase the total to 233, all of whom would attend full time if the funding is provided.
Under the new proposal, all 4-year-old students would receive transportation, while 3-year-olds would need to be brought to the Hess Complex.
The preschool sites include the Hess Complex, Joseph Shaner Elementary School, Head Start, Beginners First Academy and the Davis Holland Learning Center.
The grant application was due to the DOE on Aug. 1, with notification of awards Aug. 31, Bretones said. During that period, preschool staff will interview prospective staff who would be hired with the condition that the grant is approved. Those seeking employment to be a teacher, substitute or paraprofessional can call Kristen Shaughnessy at 609-476-6247.
A condition of the grant is that the program must be prepared to start by Oct. 1. Superintendent Frank Vogel said at the board meeting the district plans to move forward with the new preschool program at the start of the district’s school year Sept. 6.
Registration for 3-year-old attendees begins on a first-come, first-served basis Aug. 2, while registration is ongoing for 4-year-olds.
Anyone seeking more information can call administrative secretary Gayle Luderitz at 609-476-6272.