HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The owner of the company the township hired last year to provide animal control services is recommending the township replace her and bring those operations in house.
Linda Gentille, owner of Shore Animal Control, addressed the governing body Monday to recommend changes to the township’s animal control enforcement program, including raising the price of pet licenses.
According to Gentille, during 2017 and 2018 there have been four fatal dog-on-dog attacks in the township. During the same period, 49 people have been bitten by dogs, 32 by cats and two by bats.
Gentille told the committee the township should hire two full-time animal control officers and three part-time public works employees for after-hours work. She also recommended that two full-service vans be purchased, one to transport dogs and one for cats.
As another option, she said private contractors could instead be used to handle after-hours and weekend emergency calls.
Township Committee members did not respond to Gentille’s comments during the meeting. Township Administrator Michael Jacobs declined to comment.
Gentille also said police officers who are not trained in animal control routinely pick up aggressive and unlicensed animals.
“There is an upcoming animal control school that takes place over seven Saturdays that I would recommend having at least one police officer attend,” she said.
Gentille said many dogs in the township have not been licensed.
“Hamilton Township has a population of 26,000 people with only 717 dog licenses issued last year,” she said. “By comparison, Waterford Township, with a population of 10,000 people, issued 1,166 licenses and Upper Township, that has 12,000 residents, gave out 947 licenses.”
“Based on the average ratio of dogs to population, Hamilton is missing about 2,000 dogs," she said. "Hiring full-time animal control officers would help to locate those missing dogs. I also recommend that the township raise its license fee of $7 to match Waterford Township’s $18 fee. Adding more licenses, and increasing the cost, could provide possible revenue of $55,000 instead of the $5,073 that the township currently collects.”
Shore Animal Control won the contract last April by submitting a bid of $9,600.
“There were no records kept on the number of animal bites, attacks and strays picked up, so we really didn’t know what we were getting into,” Gentille said. “We only do emergency response with an average response time of 1½ to three hours. That is why police officers often arrive on the scene earlier. The contract amount is just not sufficient enough for us to do an adequate job.
“The township needs to go in another direction by either hiring its own animal control officers or, at a minimum, hiring a private business with a professional services contract. I would be happy to give up our contract, which is in effect through 2019, to see the township do the right thing.”