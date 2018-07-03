HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday recognized the 17 members and five coaches of the Mays Landing Lightning 16U girls softball team for winning the 2018 Atlantic Babe Ruth League 16U Softball Championship.
The Lightning defeated Folsom 8-3 on June 8 to win the title.
Head Coach Jennifer Hagel distributed certificates to the team members after a speech by Mayor Art Schenker.
The team members are Ava Broadbent, Makenzie Baggstrom, Rianna Bendixen, Ryan Bendixen, Abria Bosket, Jacey Capasso, Samantha Marie Cusco, Cassidy Davis, Katilyn Del Donna, Gabriella Gibson, Madison Lockwood, Heidi Marsh, Arianna Miranda, Madison Pell, Kayla Quinones, Isabella Snodgrass and Samantha Thompson.
In addition to Hagel, the other coaches are Mary Anne Snodgrass, Richard Pell, Wayne Thompson and Leni Miranda.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After a few years at Lake Lenape Park East, Hamilton Township’s annual H…
Also at the meeting, Luke Johnson of Boy Scout Troop 126 in Mays Landing asked the governing body to allow him to do his Eagle Scout project in the township-owned PAL Building on Route 50.
“After speaking to members of the PAL board, it was agreed that the building could use some upgrading and improvement,” Luke said. “They said the floor in the main room needs to be replaced, and they approved me to do it.”
Committee members congratulated him for his efforts and offered him any assistance the township can offer, including the waiving of permit fees for the project.
The governing body also unanimously agreed to introduce an ordinance to establish a 25 mph speed limit for the entire length of Cates Road. A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the July 16 meeting.