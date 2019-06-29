The Mays Landing Merchants Association hosted the 21st annual Hometown Celebration on Saturday. The event, held on Main Street and in Memorial Park, included nearly 100 vendors and featured food trucks, entertainment, a pooch parade, water slide, bounce house and games.
Hamilton Township holds downtown Hometown Celebration
