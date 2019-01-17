Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Hamilton Township police blotter - Nov. 1-30

Hamilton Township Police
Hamilton Police Facebook Page

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Ziegler, Brandon L., of Vineland, 34, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with driving while suspended for driving under the influence >=two offenses, DUI and refusal to give breath samples.

Travagline, Ondray U., of Pleasantville, 40 was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with shoplifting-conceal (<$50). 

Jorge, Jose L., of Mays Landing, 25, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance heroin, possess marijuana/hash under 50g, distribute marijuana over 1 oz/under 5 lbs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diaz, Brandon L., of Galloway Township, 35, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with possession of CDS — heroin, DUI.

Brooks, Darren R., of Pleasantville, 49, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct.

Whelan, Alyssa D., of Landisville, 22, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).

Rivers, Amanda M., of Jersey City, 25, , was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50), hindering apprehension. 

Hamilton, Michelle L., of Mays Landing, 46, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Parker, Darnell, of Absecon 49, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50).

Facon, Dwayne M., of Mays Landing, 45, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with identity theft — impersonation, credit card theft, fraud use credit card.

Champion, Adam E., of Egg Harbor Township, 42, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with DUI.

Sciore, Michael F., of Egg Harbor City, 53, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).

Weekes, Melanie V., of Atlantic City, 34, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Dennis, Jamall O., of Atlantic City, 38, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Tallman, Allison M., of Egg Harbor Township, 28, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI.

Barnes, Kafele A. II, of Mays Landing, 19, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under 50g, DUI.

Phelps, Gregory Allen, of Mays Landing, 25, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with simple assault — purposely cause.

Gross, Jamir C., of Egg Harbor Township, 23, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Vieth, Daniel A., of Mays Landing, 30, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DUI.

Bynum, William C. Jr., of Sicklerville, 34, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DUI. 

Mejia-Beltran, Mario A., of Galloway Township, 33, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50).

Snowden, Tiara M., of Galloway Township, 20, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janiszewski, Jordan L., of Somers Point, 27, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50).

Gittens, Juanita, of Mays Landing, 59, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault — purposely cause.

Johnson, Paul E., of Mays Landing, 57, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Scott-Nicholson, Zynee T., of Pleasantville, 21, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50).

Vaughan-Mosley, of Absecon, 21, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Marquez, Miosotis, of Mays Landing, 27, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with aggravated assault — purposely w/weapon.

Benjamin, Damon L., of Mays Landing, 25, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with shoplifting (<$50). 

Clark, Anthony, of Mays Landing, 28, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with simple assault — purposely cause.

Marable, Justin C., of Mays Landing, 30, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with simple assault — purposely cause, criminal mischief. 

Nunez, Israel, of Mays Landing, 42, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).

Vaulx, Antonio, of Millville, 44, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with DUI.

Diaz, Brandon L., of Galloway Township, 35, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with fugitive from justice.

Waters, Kevin D., of Mays Landing, 31, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with possession of CDS — heroin.

Moore, David J., of Mays Landing, 24, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with DUI. 

Desmarets, Destiny L., of Egg Harbor Township, 19, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with shoplifting (<$50). 

Goodwin, Lamont T., of Bridgeton, 21, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with shoplifting — conceal (<$50). 

Filipczak, Rebecca F., of Northfield, 43, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with care giver abuse or neglect. 

Byrd, Marvin L., of Bridgeton, 34, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with receiving stolen property. 

Byrd, Kashah L., of Bridgeton, 24, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Holloway, Quasheema L., of Bridgeton, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with hinder apprehension.

McMillan, Steven L., of Philadelphia, 38, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with tamper with physical evidence.

Ray, Qituwra S., of Pleasantville, 26, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).

Jacobs, Harry A., of Mays Landing, 58, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with aggravated assault-attempt/cause SBI, aggravated assault — purposely w/weapon, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of weapon.

Jones, Mark Joseph, of Mays Landing, 24, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana/hash under 50g.

Luciano, Marie S., of Galloway Township, 32, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).

Cranmer, Eric W., of Egg Harbor Township, 25, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession pld or stramonium prep in amount of 5 or more.

Such, Nicole C., of Mays Landing, 27, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.