Tamika M. Smith, 42, of Millville, was arrested March 17 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Terrance Thomas, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Anthony J. Barresi, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 20 and charged with harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea L. Hoholick, 27, of Barnegat Township, was arrested March 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Brian D. Cottingham, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Tia M. Pettigrew, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Jalisa R. Pettigrew, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Gerson P. Saravia, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested march 17 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Terrance Thomas, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 22 and charged with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension.
Edward Miller, 61, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of heroin and distributing heroin/cocaine.
Maria C. Toth, 70, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was arrested March 22 and charged with shoplifting.
Patrick C. Soper, 47, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was arrested March 22 and charged wit theft by deception.
Edward F. Gale, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 23 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, distributing marijuana, distributing a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.