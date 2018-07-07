Anthony A. Cosenza III, 31, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 5 and charged with shoplifting.
Lewis K. Kleinow Jr., 46, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.
Phillip W. Desilvio, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.
William Kazmarck, 39, of Pittsgrove, Salem County, was arrested March 6 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Kiongozi G. Lumumba, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 7 and charged with criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
Charles H. Ayers III, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to give breath samples.
Vernon P. Garland, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 8 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Stephen F. Duffy, 54, of Hammonton, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving under the influence.
Jared R. Elliott, 35, of Vineland, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving under the influence.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Anthony Roberts, 44, of Trenton, was arrested March 9 and charged with hindering apprehension.
(No first name listed) Gutierrez-Duran, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 9 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
Sandra Vasquez, 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving under the influence.
Kaleem R. Boone, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested March 9 and charged with simple assault.
Michele E. Baker, 35, of Toms River, was arrested March 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Christine J. Dermott, 46, of Dorchester, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving under the influence.
Roland L. Marsh III, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 11 and charged with shoplifting.
Kenneth L. Calverley, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 11 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and hindering apprehension.