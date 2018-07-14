John W. Renart III, 44, of Corbin City, was arrested March 12 and charged with threatening to kill and harassment.
Bruce B. Wright, 65, of Camden, was arrested March 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Litasha Zeigenfus, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 14 and charged with shoplifting.
Michele E. Baker, 35, of Toms River, was arrested March 14 and charged with shoplifting.
Joseph V. Patalano, 76, of Toms River, was arrested March 14 and charged with theft.
Anthony A. Cosenza III, 31, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 5 and charged …
Adrian R. Rowe, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and strangling an domestic violence victim.
Jade I. Andrews, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of heroin.
Debora K. Goodman, 58, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 16 and charged with simple assault.
Nicole Porter, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 17 and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edwin G. Gonzalez, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 17 and charged with shoplifting.