Gino A. Tyus, 53, of Brigantine, was arrested March 24 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
Jadarius J. Hall, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 24 and charged with shoplifting.
Andrew D. Mason, 53, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 24 and charged with shoplifting.
Kevin D. Waters, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 24 and charged with threatening to commit a crime, criminal restraint with a risk of injury, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon with unlawful purpose.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Marcus N. Poellnitz, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 26 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Sharif D. Muhammad, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 26 and charged with shoplifting and possession of marijuana.
Jaylen Busby, 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 27 and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault on a firefighter, attempting to elude police and improper behavior.
Jermaine L. Philo, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Mark Daniel Stokes, 43, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 27 and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
William E. Wannop, 34, of Northfield, was arrested March 30 and charged with possession of heroin and possession and distribution of hypodermic needles.
Dunston-Marrero, 19, of Newtonville, was arrested March 31 and charged with shoplifting.
Freddy Rodriguez Jr., 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 31 and charged with criminal attempt.
Jerek M. Solomon, 24, of Millville, was arrested March 30 and charged with shoplifting and possession/manufacture of burglar’s tools.