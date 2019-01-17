Hamilton Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ray, Qituwra S., of Pleasantville, 26, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).
Jacobs, Harry A., of Mays Landing, 58, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with aggravated assault-attempt/cause SBI, aggravated assault — purposely w/weapon, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of weapon.
Jones, Mark Joseph, of Mays Landing, 24, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana/hash under 50g.
Luciano, Marie S., of Galloway Township, 32, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting — under ring (<$50).
Cranmer, Eric W., of Egg Harbor Township, 25, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession pld or stramonium prep in amount of 5 or more.
Such, Nicole C., of Mays Landing, 27, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.