HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Administrator Michael Jacobs had good news to relay to the governing body during its meeting Tuesday.
“We received word that we have been awarded funding in the amount of $225,000 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2018 Local Freight Impact Fund Program,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs credited the township’s traffic engineer Kevin Dixon for completing the application that garnered the funds. The money will be used to pave Cantillon Boulevard, a major road in the township Business Park. Jacobs expects the project to go out to bid shortly and hopes the project will be completed before the end of the year.
In a related report, Township Engineer Steve Filippone announced there will be a bid opening Sept. 11 for the 2018 township road program. Earlier this year, $500,000 was allocated in the capital budget for the program.
According to Filippone, all or part of the following roads will be paved: Babcock Road, Eleventh Street, 32nd Avenue, Denmead Drive, McKee Avenue, Pennington Avenue (North and South), Old Egg Harbor Road (Route 50 to Pinehurst Drive) and Harley Avenue.
A number of alternate roads were also listed that may be included if the bids come in below the amount budgeted. They include Morningside Drive, McGeary Place, Joslin Lane, Atlantic Avenue, Maple Drive and Essex Street.
Filippone also announced that work has commenced on the new Outback Steakhouse at the site of the former Volcanic Eruptions strip club on the Black Horse Pike. The restaurant is expected to open early in 2019.