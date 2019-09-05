HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Hamilton Township will hold its annual Remembering September 11, 2001 ceremony on Wednesday, September 11 in Memorial Park, located at Main Street and Route 50 in Mays Landing, beginning at 7 p.m.
As in the past, this year's observance will have common elements such as the procession of emergency vehicles, the playing of taps and musical selections performed by the Community Choir and the Hamilton Brass. As has been the case during each of the previous ceremonies, the event will conclude with candles being lit by everyone in attendance.
This year’s event will also include the reading of three speeches given by President George W. Bush after the tragedies, intermixed with four verses of Hallelujah specially created for this occasion.
Reverend John Ash of the Mays Landing Presbyterian Church founded and has chaired the September 11 Ceremony Planning Committee each year since the tragic event.
“The Ceremony Planning Committee is dedicated to keeping alive the memory of those lost on September 11, 2001,” he said. “It is a continuing remembrance of this very tragic event in our country’s history, presented in an inspiring and dignified manner.”
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the William Davies Middle School Cafetorium. A notice to that effect will be posted on township message boards as well as on Nixle.com.
