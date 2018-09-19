HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — While the Hardy Discount Liquor store at 6044 Harding Highway in Mays Landing opened its doors for customers on Aug. 12, an official grand opening ceremony took place Saturday, Sept. 15.
The new store, which formerly housed real estate and doctor’s offices, is a father-son operation, with both providing unique skill sets. The father, Surjit Parmar, is a longtime retailer with experience managing both liquor stores and laundromats. The son, Hardy Parmar, is a 2018 graduate of Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in finance and plans to create an aggressive marketing campaign.
“We are a dominant wine store and plan to focus on local wines and beers,” Hardy Parmar said. “We have a wine club where customers can earn points, take advantage of special sales and receive prizes and store credits. Customers can also create their own six-packs of beer.”
In order to accommodate their lofty goals, the owners said, they plan to expand the building next year.