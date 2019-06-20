HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hess Educational Complex hosted the 15th annual Problem-Solving Math Bowl on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 for students in second through fifth grades.
Students in the school prepared for the competition by solving math word problems for the past month. Students in each class compete for the honor of representing their class at the finals. Five were selected from each class to compete against the other classes in their respective grade levels in the final event, held in the form of a game show on the stage in the auditorium.
The winning teams were:
2nd Grade-Mrs. Giglio's Homeroom with teammates Nathan Velasquez, Taylor Stone, Eliza Stafford, Brooke Donohoe and Corbin Bordo.
3rd Grade-Mrs. Scarano's Homeroom with teammates Ivy Nguyen, Perry Copp, Betsy Mendoza-Jimenez, Margaret Vergata and Emmanuel Guntayon.
4th Grade-Mrs. Giordano's Homeroom with teammates Malcolm Cortez-Cooper, Xavier Aucule, Livia Lai, Tim Grayson and Frank Ciambrone.
5th Grade-Mrs. Zitomer's Homeroom with teammates Jael Gaines, Jurnee Jones, Mason Beck, Anisa Harmon and Brian Cossabone.