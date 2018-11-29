Hundreds attend annual tree lighting ceremony in Memorial Park

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A warm fall evening helped to attract hundreds of local residents to the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony in Memorial Park in Mays Landing on Sunday, Nov. 25.
When Deputy Mayor Roger Silva led the countdown to zero, the area came alive with the lighting of the trees in the park. Attendees then enjoyed holiday songs provided by the William Davies Middle School band and choir and the Saint Nicholas Aurora Carolers from Egg Harbor City.
Visitors also enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while waiting for Santa, who arrived at the event with Mrs. Claus on a fire truck provided by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company. Children then had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and share their holiday gift wishes.
The event was sponsored by the Township of Hamilton Historical Preservation Commission.