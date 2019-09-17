HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of area residents again filled Memorial Park in Mays Landing for the annual Township of Hamilton Remembers 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The event began with a procession of emergency services vehicles on Main Street led by members of the Oakcrest High School Air Force Jr. ROTC cadets. Speakers recounted the events of the fateful day including excerpts from speeches given by President George W. Bush following the tragedies. The Community Choir provided musical selections. The ceremony concluded with the customary candle lighting ceremony.
Hundreds fill Memorial Park for Hamilton Township 9/11 ceremony
- By Charlie Pritchard For The Current
