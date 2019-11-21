The Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing held a free craft night for kids on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, they made unique and festive projects, including turkey windsocks. They also crafted pilgrim napkin holders and decorated foam leaves with sequins and drawings of their choice. The event was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
