HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Gilda’s Club South Jersey hosted its third annual Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lenape Park East on Saturday.
The festival serves as a fundraiser for the cancer-support nonprofit, which offers educational lectures, workshops, social activities and support groups to men, women, teens and children impacted by cancer.
More than 700 rowers competed on 32 boats in three categories: corporate team, community team and student or club team.
In addition to the races, the all-day event included a Dragon Dance performed by students from the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City, a flower ceremony for loved ones touched by cancer, live entertainment, local food and craft beer.