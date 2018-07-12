HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Members of the Laureldale Fire Company anxiously waited in the parking lot of Township Hall on Thursday, July 5 for the arrival of the company’s newest vehicle. Finally, at 10:45 that morning, the new 2018 Pierce Enforcer Rescue Pumper arrived.
As township officials including Mayor Art Schenker, Deputy Mayor Roger Silva and Committee members Rodney Guishard and Judy Link looked on, the firefighters explored every inch of the new vehicle.
The cost of the new vehicle is $688,000 and was financed by monies set aside in the township’s capital budget in 2016 and 2017. It is equipped with a 1000-gallon water tank, 20 gallon foam tank, and a 1500 gallon per minute pump fully outfitted with Holmatro Jaws of Life Rescue equipment.
“This new truck is combining two trucks into one,” Chief Chris Tilley said. “We took all of our rescue tools off the rescue truck to place on the new engine. Now if we have a motor vehicle accident and need the Jaws of Life it will be on scene along with the engine for fire suppression at the same time. This is going to allow us to quicker serve the residents and motoring public in the event of an emergency.”
“It really is going to benefit the residents by having a quicker response. Myself and the truck committee worked on building this truck for the last two years. It’ll be nice to finally see it sitting in the station and ready to go.”