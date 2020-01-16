HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a "Noon Year's Eve Party" at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to celebrate the end of the decade.

Children of all ages were welcome to ring in the new year at noon with games, snacks and other activities, including a countdown, balloon-drop and plenty of loud fun. More than 100 people turned out for the free event, which was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.

Load comments