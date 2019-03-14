Library hosts Davies Middle School art projects

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School Art Department is holding its annual Student Art Exhibition at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library at 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit continues through March 29 and may be viewed during regular library hours. Visitors are invited to experience the creativity and talent of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students of the school.
A reception was held at the library for student artists, their families, the Hamilton Township School District Board of Education, district staff and administration on Tuesday, March 12. It was sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE, which provided refreshments and supplies for the exhibition.