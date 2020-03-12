HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When she was 4 years old, Lily Sawickij, of Mays Landing, decided she wanted to become a dancer. Four years later she is already on a path to stardom.
Currently a third-grade student, she is enrolled in an online private school with flexible hours in order to allow her to train full time, morning and evening, for her chosen career.
She currently trains at the ACBT Performing Arts Academy in Galloway Township, the official school of the Atlantic City Ballet. Her trainer in classical ballet is Mengqian Wang, who Lily and her mom, Kari, call Wendy.
Wang is from Shanghai, China. She received a bachelor’s degree in ballet from Beijing University, came to the United States in 2012 and earned a master’s degree in dance education from New York University in 2016.
“I have trained her for three years,” Wang said. “I could see the passion in her from the beginning. She is very focused and listens to corrections. She has a very mature behavior.”
Recently, Lily auditioned for the most elite summer intensives open to children who will be 9 and over during the summer. She was accepted to all she auditioned for, including the American Ballet Theater in New York, Bolshoi, The Rock School in Philadelphia, and Joffrey with a merit scholarship.
Lily is extremely dedicated and is travelling across the country this year to compete in her first major ballet competitions. Last summer she attended The Rock School for five weeks. She is a consistent member of the Atlantic City Ballet's children's cast and will be performing with the company in its April production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
She has taken ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and modern dance classes. However, there is no doubt that ballet is her favorite style of dance.
This past weekend she competed in her first dance contest of the season, the United States Tournament of Dance competition, and was the first place overall advanced elite solo for her age group.
Next week she is travelling to Houston, Texas, to compete in her first ballet competition, the Universal Ballet Competition. She will perform two classical ballet variations and a contemporary solo.
When asked why she works so hard to pursue her passion, she simply replied, “I like dancing on stage.”
