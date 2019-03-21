Mall tax appeal cited as cause of Hamilton tax-rate increase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously introduced its 2019 budget that calls for a two-cent increase on the local tax rate. Officials cited a $400,000 loss from a tax appeal by the Hamilton Mall as the main reason for the increase.
Township Administrator Michael Jacobs presented the proposed $28.1 million budget that is a $250,000 increase over last year’s budget. “The average home that is assessed at $161,127 will pay $1,423 in township taxes this year.” he said.
That means an increase on that home of about $32 for the year.
“Breaking that average tax bill by department equates to $854 for public safety, including fire, police, rescue, animal control, municipal court and emergency management, and $263 for public works services including street maintenance, street lighting, snow removal, parks maintenance and other services. The average property owner will pay $128 for solid waste services including trash collection, recycling, landfill fees and yard waste collection and $178 for general government services.”
The committee is using $3.9 million in surplus funds with a little more than $2 million remaining in the fund.
A goal of the governing body for the last decade has been to pay down the debt. This year’s budget decreases the debt by $313,856. In keeping with that philosophy, the committee is allocating nearly $800,000 to directly pay for various vehicles and public safety equipment rather than bond for them.
The budget also includes continued funding for public events, including the 9/11 ceremony, Veterans’ Day and Memorial Day events, holiday lighting, and public works and police services for the Halloween Parade.
Township employees, except for members of the governing body and some seasonal employees, can expect a pay increase of about 2 percent.
“There is no structural deficit, no layoffs or furloughs, no school tax deferral and no elimination of services,” Jacobs said.
Deputy Mayor Roger Silva, who served on the finance committee, expressed frustration with the tax appeal. “This is something that we are going to be living with for a long time,” he said. “The mall is not closing but it is experiencing difficult times. We are fortunate to have a $6 million surplus and it is prudent to keep $2 million moving forward into next year.”
“It is most important to be able to continue to fund our public safety entities the way we have been doing.”
“I am personally not happy with what I see, as I hate to see a tax increase,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “We had to take a defensive posture and get very creative. It was the best we could do with what we had to work with.”
“I am proud of this budget,” Committeeman Rodney Guishard said. “It’s a good balance between the present and future. I commend the staff and finance committee for their work.”
Jacobs also introduced the capital budget, a funding source for new purchases and/or to make improvements to existing assets that have a useful life of five years or more. It includes $1.3 million in borrowing, which will be more than offset by the retirement of $1.52 million of debt.
Among other items, the capital budget includes $400,000 for road paving and patching, $190,000 toward funding for repairs to the Lake Lenape Dam, $325,000 for police vehicles, $165,000 for Fire Department radios and $100,000 for firefighter turnout gear.
Following his presentation, the committee unanimously voted to authorize a bond ordinance to provide funding for the projects.
Public hearings on the budget and the bond ordinance will take place at the April 15 committee meeting.