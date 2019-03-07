Martino sworn in for new term as township clerk

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Rita Martino was reappointed as township clerk at the Township Committee meeting Monday, March 4.
Martino assumed the office three years ago upon the retirement of Joan Anderson, who served in that capacity for 36 years. She had served as deputy clerk under Anderson since May 2005.
She had previously served in a similar role in Galloway Township from 1994 until she departed for the position in Hamilton Township. She had also served as city clerk in Port Republic for two years before assuming the position in Galloway Township.
Martino received a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from Richard Stockton College in 1989. She obtained her registered municipal clerk certification in 1994 and her certified municipal registrar certification in 2005.
An agenda item to advertise for staff at The Cove, the township’s beach on Lake Lenape, brought comments from Park Road resident and former township committeewoman Aline Dix. “Conditions last year were the worst since 1986,” Dix said.
She referenced a report by a subcommittee created in May 2010 to make recommendations on Cove operations. “The report stated that there should be three lifeguards and two badge inspectors at all times,” she said. “It added that a mature adult must be in charge.”
Living across the street from The Cove, Dix said she often noticed Cove staff showing up late and letting their friends jump the fence to enter the area. “It is imperative that they show up by the 10:45 a.m. reporting time to prepare the park for the 11:00 a.m. opening,” she said. "The park is open until 6:00 p.m. and staff are required to stay until 6:15 p.m. The young staff members need to develop a better work ethic.”
Dix spoke about a young man who drowned at the site in July 1983. “There were accusations that the lifeguards left early that day,” she said. “The township is responsible during the park’s posted hours.”
She added that she collected a six-foot branch that weighs 18 pounds that fell from a tree in the park. “The trees need to be checked and dead wood cut before someone is seriously hurt,” she said. “This branch could have killed someone.”