Mays Landing branch events

The following is a list of events coming to the Mays Landing branch:
MAKE-AND-TAKE PROJECT
The Mays Landing branch offers a make-and-take project for all ages Friday, Feb. 1, through Thursday, Feb. 28, during regular branch hours. Come pick up a craft celebrating Black History Month to make at the library or take with you.
VALENTINE CANDY-COUNTING CONTEST
The library will hold a Valentine candy-counting contest for kids from Friday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Children ages 5 to 12 are eligible to enter. Guess the number of candies in the jar and win the jar. The winner will be picked on Valentine’s Day.
WINTER TODDLER FEST
The library will hold a Winter Toddler Fest 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, for ages 6 months to 4 years. Get out of the house and let your little ones burn off some steam. Enjoy a morning of free play, dancing and other fun activities.
PILATES
The Mays Landing branch invites adults and teens to attend Pilates 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 and 16, and March 2 and 16. Registration and a $5 fee are required for each session. The program is presented by certified instructor Kristina Carr.
Pilates is a balanced blend of strength and flexibility training that improves posture, reduces stress and creates long, lean muscles.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
The library invites adults and teens to attend a mindfulness-based stress-reduction program 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2 and 16, and March 2 and 16. The events are presented by trained yoga instructor Linda Schwartz. Registration is requested. Practice various meditations including body scans, breath, open meditation and mindful walking. Cultivate awareness of your inner consciousness to bring greater freedom, depth and delight into your daily life. No experience necessary.
STORYTIMES
The library invites all children ages 3½ to 5 to the morning preschool storytime 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 and 25. There is also an afternoonr preschool storytime program for the same age group 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays February 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 1:30 pm. Registration for either program is requested. Join the group for fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills.
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP
The Mays Landing branch will host a college-planning workshop for adults and teens 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Registration is required. Come receive hints on how to pay for your child's college education with as little out-of-pocket as possible.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Mays Landing branch library to help kids with reading 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 19. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14. The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY
The library welcomes little ones between the ages of 6 months and 3 years for the branch’s young storytime activity 10 a.m. every Wednesday, Feb. 6 through March 20. A monthly program for the same age group takes place 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 23 and March 23. Registration is requested for any session. Enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more with your child. The sessions are designed to develop early literacy skills.
VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT
The Mays Landing branch will hold a free craft program for kids 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. The activity is suggested for ages 6-12. Registration is required. Create a special Valentine's Day craft.
YOGA FOR LIFE
The library offers teens and adults Yoga for Life 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 9 and 23. Registration and a $5 fee are required for any session. Participants should wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a towel or mat. Please do not eat three hours before the class. Certified instructor Janet Hahn leads the program.
LEGO CLUB
The library will host a Lego club 11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 9 and March 9. The group is suggested for ages 5 and older. Come meet up with other Lego enthusiasts and build your own Lego creations.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
The Mays Landing branch hosts a family movie night 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. All ages are welcome to the animated movie about Count Dracula and company finding themselves on a cruise ship commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsings. The film is rated PG. Snacks will be served; please advise the library of any food aller gies. The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
ADULT VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT
The library will hold an adult crafting event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Registration is requested. Celebrate the season of love by making a delightful Valentine's Day craft. The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
TODDLER YOGA
The library will offer a Toddler Yoga program for ages 1 through 5 at 10 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 14, 21 and 28. Registration is requested. Bring your own mat and/or towel. Bond with your child as certified children's yoga instructor Paige Vaccaro guides you through relaxing stretches and playful exercises. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
SECOND-THURSDAY BOOK CLUB
The Mays Landing branch invites adults to a book club 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 14 and March 14. Registration for the event is requested.The branch’s book club selections will keep you coming back for more.You read the books, we provide the snacks. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION
The library will host monthly AtlantiCare Life Connection visits 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21 and March 21. Alice Caivano of AtlantiCare will offer expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, as well as community-based services for those needing nursing-home-level of care.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The library welcomes all tweens and teens to a movie night 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Come unwind and relax with a PG-13 rated movie and snacks. The film title was chosen at last month’s Winter Teen SEAL Meet. Please advise staff of any food allergies. The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.