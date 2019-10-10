HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Department hosted a Books in Your Backyard event on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Dozens of youngsters, ranging from preschoolers through first-graders, visited the firehouse to participate in craft projects, climb into the fire vehicles, meet with the volunteer firefighters to learn about fire safety and enjoy snacks. Each youngster also received a free book and pencil.

The event was sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association, the Hamilton Township School District and the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Department. The books and refreshments were provided through a grant from HTEA PRIDE.

— Charlie Pritchard

