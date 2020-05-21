Hannah Grayson is a fifth grader who prior to safety sheltering guidelines, attended George L. Hess Educational Complex Elementary School. Hannah is also a Girl Scout Junior.
While sheltering, Hannah is doing her schoolwork and she is also participating in Virtual Girl Scout events. The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey posted many of their self-guided activities online and created virtual events that are guided by Girl Scout Specialists. A few weeks ago, Hannah completed a First Aid Virtual Program and was truly inspired.
Hannah decided that she needed to honor and support essential workers who are caring for people in the hospital. She believes that even heroes need survival kits, so she started to build kits for our essential workers at the AtlantiCare Childbirth Center. She chose that location because her new sister was born there in September and her mom is a neonatologist on staff.
Hannah’s Essential Hero Survival Kits contain sleep masks, bath bombs, tea bags and chocolates. She made over 200 kits and distributed them with her mom.
This project is part of Hannah’s Girl Scout bronze award journey. When Girl Scout juniors work to make a difference in their community, they learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference. It all adds up to the Girl Scout bronze award — the highest honor a junior can achieve. It seems like Hannah is well on her way to bronze!
