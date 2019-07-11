SRP Winner ZZZ1.jpg

Jace Hughes, 4, of Mays Landing with his prize bucket. 

 Karen Nowalsky / submitted

Jace Hughes, 4, of Mays Landing, won Summer Prize Bucket at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System. Everyone who signed up for a reading log during the branch's Summer Reading Kickoff period (June 17 through June 30) was entered into a drawing for a bucket filled with fun summer-themed items, and Jace was the lucky one!

