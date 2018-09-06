HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After a nearly three-decades-long absence, the Mays Landing Yacht Club brought the Night of Lights boat parade back to the Great Egg Harbor River last year. With a year to plan, and more publicity, planners expect more participation from boaters, homeowners and spectators for the Sept. 8 event.
“Last year this was done on the spur of the moment,” said Angel Merrill, one of the members of the event committee. “We want to again make this an annual event.”
“I remember when the Night of Lights was in full swing, the younger kids used to sit on the banks of the river and wait with much anticipation for the boats to pass and then come back. I believe the parade started somewhere around 1983 and stopped around 1990. The people that lived across the river complained about the embers on their property when the fireworks were shot off, so that is the reason the parade stopped.”
No fireworks are planned for this year’s event.
Commodore Michael Puggi will serve as grand marshal.
“So far we have 17 boats and nine docks registered,” he said. “We have had tremendous response from potential spectators on social media with more than 1,500 people interested in attending.”
“For years our organization was an outlet for people along the river to meet. We now want to become more interactive with the community.”
Puggi added he would like to see the event grow to include activities in Gaskill Park.
The boats are scheduled to gather at the bulkhead across from Gaskill Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the parade starting at 7 p.m. The armada will circle once around the basin/bulkhead and then proceed down the river where it will pass docks decorated for the occasion before returning to the bulkhead.
Parking will be available for spectators in the Atlantic County Library parking lot as well as the new parking area at the site of the former jail on Farragut Avenue.
An award ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at Merrill's Colonial Inn on Route 50. Judges will distribute prizes to the top three registered boats and the best decorated dock.
Those wishing to register their boat or dock can do so at mayslandingyachtclub.com.